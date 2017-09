March 11 (Reuters) - Theradiag SA :

* Theradiag strengthens its positioning in the oncology theranostics market with its herceptin monitoring test receiving CE marking

* Herceptin/Trastuzumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to block tumor growth by interfering with HER2 receptor