(Corrects headline to add missing word “vs”)

March 12 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* FY total revenue eur 292.7 million (2013: eur 340.5 million)

* FY operating profit eur 53.6 million (2013: eur 47.7 million)

* Interim dividend of eur 0.0125 per share paid in September, proposed final dividend of eur 0.025 per share

* Expect trading conditions in poland to remain difficult moving into 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: