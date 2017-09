March 12 (Reuters) - Televerbier SA :

* Q1 revenue 15.9 million euros ($16.8 million) versus 15.6 million euros year ago

* Group revenue accrues to the level of the average of the last four years, but remains below the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1NNs9TR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)