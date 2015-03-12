BRIEF-MNI and its units settle debts with Hyperion SA

March 12 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Says Hyperion SA signs deal with FF Biznes Sp. z o.o. for sale of telecommunication network for 10 million zlotys ($2.58 million) gross

* MNI buys 2 million shares of Premier Telcom Ltd from Hyperion for 15.1 million zlotys, payable as deduction of receivables

* MNI Centrum Uslug SA buys liabilities of Hyperion towards El2 Sp. z o.o., Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl SA , Powszechna Agencja Internet PAI SA and Telestar SA worth 12.4 million zlotys

* Hyperion transfers stakes in Telestar to Navigo Sp. z o.o., Ramtel Sp. z o.o. and Scientific Services Sp. z o.o. as part of deduction of liabilities

* Hyperion transfers 3 million shares of Telestar to MNI Premium as part of deduction of liabilities Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8801 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)