March 12 (Reuters) - Cerenis Therapeutics:

* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris

* Indicative price range between 9.43 euros ($10) and 12.70 euros per share

* Capital increase of 35.2 million euros; may be raised to maximum of 46.5 million euros

* Underwriting commitments for up to 21.2 million euros ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)