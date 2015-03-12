FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rai Way FY net income rises to 33.6 million euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 12, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rai Way FY net income rises to 33.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Rai Way SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 207.4 million euros ($220.34 million) versus 208.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year EBITDA is 104.6 million euros versus 104.5 million euros a year ago

* Full year net income is 33.6 million euros versus 30.8 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.1234 euro per share, payable on May 21 with record date of May 20 and ex-dividend date on May 18

* Sees full year 2015 EBITDA up by about 2 million euros versus 2014 result

* Sees 2015 capex of about 40 mln euros, including those relating to the new services to RAI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
