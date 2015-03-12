BRIEF-Oldenburgische Landesbank FY 2014 net income rises to EUR 24.9 mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* FY 2014 net interest income with 237.2 million euros ($251.38 million), (previous year: 237.7 million euros)

* After 9.1 million euros in the previous year, FY 2014 profit before tax of 34.7 million euros

* FY net commissions income 70.9 million euros versus 81.0 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net income (profit) 24.9 million euros versus 8.7 million euros year ago

* Target for 2015 is to achieve improved earnings despite difficult market conditions