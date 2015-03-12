FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KI Group FY consolidated net income falls to 0.8 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KI Group FY consolidated net income falls to 0.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - KI Group SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 47.5 million euros ($50.32 million), up 11.5 pct

* Full year consolidated EBITDA is 2.45 million euros, down 11.9 pct

* Full year consolidated net income is 0.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Will propose to shareholders to allocate entire profit to establish equity reserves

* For the parent company full year revenue was 47.1 million euros, up 11 pct

* The parent company reported full year net profit of 1.7 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago and an increase of 35 pct in full year EBITDA to 3.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

