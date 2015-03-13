BRIEF-Havfisk wins appeal in lawsuit brought by Glitnir

March 13 (Reuters) - * Havfisk says wins appeal in lawsuit brought by Glitnir * Havfisk has made accounting provisions for a possible negative outcome of the case that in the preliminary annual accounts for 2014 amounted to NOK 195 million, included interest rates and currency loss. * This provision will be reversed in the completion of the final annual accounts for 2014. * This will result in an increase in profit before tax with NOK 195 million and an improvement in the equity of about NOK 143 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)