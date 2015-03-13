FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Havfisk wins appeal in lawsuit brought by Glitnir
March 13, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Havfisk wins appeal in lawsuit brought by Glitnir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - 
    * Havfisk says wins appeal in lawsuit brought by Glitnir
    * Havfisk has made accounting provisions for a possible
negative outcome of the case that in the preliminary annual
accounts for 2014 amounted to NOK 195 million, included interest
rates and currency loss. 
    * This provision will be reversed in the completion of the
final annual accounts for 2014. 
    * This will result in an increase in profit before tax with
NOK 195 million and an improvement in the equity of about NOK
143 million.

 (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

