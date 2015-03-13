BRIEF-Zug Estates Holding FY 2014 operating revenue up 5 pct to CHF 62.1 mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Zug Estates Holding AG :

* FY 2014 property income grew by 7.8 pct to 37.5 million Swiss francs ($37.30 million), operating revenue by 5.0 pct to 62.1 million francs

* FY 2014 net income excluding income from revaluation up by 16.1 pct to 24.0 million francs

* FY 2014 net income came to 45.1 million francs, up 0.8 pct year-on-year

* Sees FY 2015 operating income before depreciation and revaluation to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage ($1 = 1.0053 Swiss francs)