BRIEF-GSK raises $853 mln via partial sale of Aspen Pharmacare shares
#Healthcare
March 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK raises $853 mln via partial sale of Aspen Pharmacare shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* GSK completes partial sale of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd shares - LSE announcement

* Raising gross proceeds of approximately ZAR 10.5 billion ($853.39 million)

* Following settlement of sale, GSK will hold 28.2 million ordinary shares in Aspen, representing approximately 6.2 pct of issued share capital

* Gross proceeds of transaction are equivalent to 574 million pounds at prevailing exchange rate on 12 March 2015

* Proceeds from transaction will be used for general corporate purposes

* It is expected that GSK will no longer account for Aspen as an associate going forward

* Net profit on disposal will not be included in core operating profit and core EPS in 2015 and it is expected that GSK will no longer account for Aspen as an associate going forward ($1 = 12.3038 rand) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
