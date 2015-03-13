FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evotec, Second Genome agree microbiome collaboration
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Evotec, Second Genome agree microbiome collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* Second Genome and Evotec to collaborate in microbiome discovery and development

* Collaboration comprises identification and optimisation of novel compounds as well as licence agreements for already existing assets developed by Evotec

* Agreement between Evotec and Second Genome triggers an undisclosed upfront payment

* Evotec is also eligible for pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory milestones as well as royalty payments related to commercialisation

* Further financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
