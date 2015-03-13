BRIEF-Evotec, Second Genome agree microbiome collaboration

March 13 (Reuters) - Evotec AG
* Second Genome and Evotec to collaborate in microbiome discovery and development
* Collaboration comprises identification and optimisation of novel compounds as well as licence agreements for already existing assets developed by Evotec
* Agreement between Evotec and Second Genome triggers an undisclosed upfront payment
* Evotec is also eligible for pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory milestones as well as royalty payments related to commercialisation
* Further financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: