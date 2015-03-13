BRIEF-Project Panther Bidco says offer for Aspiro will be completed

March 13 (Reuters) - Aspiro Ab :

* Project panther bidco ltd says declares the offer for aspiro unconditional - the offer will be completed

* On 30 January 2015, Project Panther Bidco Ltd announced a public offer to the shareholders of Aspiro AB to tender all shares in Aspiro to Panther at a price of SEK 1.05 in cash per share. The acceptance period in the Offer ended on 11 March 2015

* All conditions for completion of the Offer have been fulfilled and the Offer is therefore declared unconditional

* Counting of acceptances is still ongoing and the outcome, as well as the date for commencement of settlement and information on extension of the acceptance period, will be announced on 16 March 2015.

Link to press release: here,c9739265 Further company coverage: