BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds - positive preliminary group net income for 2014
March 12, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds - positive preliminary group net income for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Preliminary net income for 2014 has been increased from a plan of 0.7 million euros after tax to 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million)

* This result remains subject to provision that planned transaction will take place which will see Lloyd Fonds offer to take over shipping operations of eleven shipping companies within framework of cash capital increase

* Otherwise, annual (2014) net income result will stand at 0.7 million euros as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

