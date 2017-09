March 12 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics Nv

* FY total revenues of eur 13.8 million in 2014 (2013 - eur 112.8 million, including eur 90 million in milestone payments from Alcon)

* Net loss of eur 51.1 million in 2014

* U.S. sales of JETREA in 2014 reached eur 8.8 million

* Is targeting U.S. sales between 3,500 and 4,000 vials of JETREA in 2015