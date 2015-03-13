BRIEF-Grontmij to sell French subsidiary for 7.8 mln euros

March 13 (Reuters) - Grontmij Nv
* Grontmij N.V. announces the sale of Parera, one of its French subsidiaries
* Announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its French subsidiary Parera to Ciclad, a French private equity firm, for a consideration of eur 7.8 million
* Closing is expected in coming weeks, upon customary conditions
* Reiterates that it is likely that following divestment of French operations, a transaction-related loss will be incurred.
* Parera, with eur 10.0 million revenues, focuses on grid cartography and network detection for French utilities clients
* Has been agreed with banks that proceeds from parera disposal do not have to be used to repay debt