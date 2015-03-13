FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grontmij to sell French subsidiary for 7.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
March 13, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Grontmij to sell French subsidiary for 7.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Grontmij Nv

* Grontmij N.V. announces the sale of Parera, one of its French subsidiaries

* Announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its French subsidiary Parera to Ciclad, a French private equity firm, for a consideration of eur 7.8 million

* Closing is expected in coming weeks, upon customary conditions

* Reiterates that it is likely that following divestment of French operations, a transaction-related loss will be incurred.

* Parera, with eur 10.0 million revenues, focuses on grid cartography and network detection for French utilities clients

* Has been agreed with banks that proceeds from parera disposal do not have to be used to repay debt Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1L5o3Ye) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.