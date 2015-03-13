FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weifa to spin-off B2B business
March 13, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Weifa to spin-off B2B business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Proposes separation of Consumer Health and Business-to-Business (B2B)

* Intends to separate company’s Consumer Health and B2B operations through a sale of its B2B business and tablet production to Vistin Pharma

* Vistin Pharma is a newly established subsidiary of Weifa, which will seek listing on Oslo Axess

* Says Vistin Pharma will conduct an equity issue of about 170 million Norwegian crowns ($20.86 million) to finance B2B acquisition

* About 120 million crowns of proceeds from equity issue will be paid to Weifa as consideration for B2B business

* Current CEO of Weifa, Kjell-Erik Nordby, will be appointed CEO of Vistin Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1499 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

