BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica FY revenue excluding grants 13.6 mln stg vs 5.4 mln stg
#Healthcare
March 13, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica FY revenue excluding grants 13.6 mln stg vs 5.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc

* Preliminary results

* Major new licensing and manufacturing contract with Novartis worth up to 90 million stg over next three years signed in October

* Licensing royalties when ctl019 is commercialised

* Licensing revenues increased to 5.1 million pounds (2013: 1 million pound) including 4.8 million pounds from Novartis upfront payments

* Manufacturing revenue increased to 7.7 million stg (2013: 2.6 million stg) from provision of manufacturing and process development services to third parties

* research and development collaboration revenue of £0.8 million (2013: 1.7 million stg) representing residual revenue under 2009 Sanofi agreement

* Total revenues of 13.6 million stg (excluding grants) in 2014 (2013: 5.4 million stg)

* Total revenues include profit-generating revenues 2 of 7.7 million stg (2013: 2.6 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
