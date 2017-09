March 13 (Reuters) - Yaroslavl Radioworks

* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) 6.28 billion roubles ($102.56 million) versus 4.3 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 471.56 million roubles versus 478.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1xjfOfO Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.2310 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)