BRIEF-FCA bans dissolved stockbroking firm Gracechurch's former CEO

March 13 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Former chief executive of stockbroker fined 450,000 pounds and banned

* Sam Kenny, former chief executive of Gracechurch Investments Limited has been banned from holding a position in financial services industry

* Kenny led Gracechurch when it routinely mis-sold small-capitalised stocks through pressure, misrepresentation and unsuitable advice

* Between April 2008 and Nov 2009, Gracechurch advised about 340 clients to buy about 4 million pounds of shares in small-capitalised cos, which were not listed on main market