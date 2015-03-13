FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA bans dissolved stockbroking firm Gracechurch's former CEO
March 13, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA bans dissolved stockbroking firm Gracechurch's former CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Former chief executive of stockbroker fined 450,000 pounds and banned

* Sam Kenny, former chief executive of Gracechurch Investments Limited has been banned from holding a position in financial services industry

* Kenny led Gracechurch when it routinely mis-sold small-capitalised stocks through pressure, misrepresentation and unsuitable advice

* Between April 2008 and Nov 2009, Gracechurch advised about 340 clients to buy about 4 million pounds of shares in small-capitalised cos, which were not listed on main market (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
