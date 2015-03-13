FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA bans former Network Financial director Bell from compliance oversight
March 13, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA bans former Network Financial director Bell from compliance oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Fca

* Fca fines and prohibits mr stephen bell, former director of Network Financial Group, from performing compliance oversight function

* Fined Stephen Bell £33,800 for systemic weaknesses in design and execution of network financial group’s compliance systems and controls

* Bell agreed to settle case at an early stage of investigation and therefore qualified for a 30% discount

* Also banned Bell from performing compliance oversight function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

