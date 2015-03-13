BRIEF-IFC Bank selected as investor in Bank Tavricheskiy sanation - Bank of Russia

March 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Russia:

* Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) selects International Financial Club bank (IFC bank) as investor in Bank Tavricheskiy sanation

* Bank Tavricheskiy is to be merged with IFC bank till July 1, 2022

* Bank Tavricheskiy is to receive 28 billion roubles ($458.78 million) loan and part of its liabilities is to be restructured into subordinated deposits for a total of 12.7 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/1xk360i Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.0310 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)