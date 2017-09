March 13 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* Feb. consolidated sales 11.4 million euros ($11.98 million), up 56 pct versus year ago

* Says biggest sales increases in Feb. were achieved to Moldova, where sales grew by 1,288 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9514 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)