BRIEF-Cerved Information Solutions FY net income rises by 27.7%
March 13, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cerved Information Solutions FY net income rises by 27.7%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Reports full year revenue of 331.3 million euros ($348.93 million), up 5.7 percent year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 160.1 million euros versus 151.5 million euros a year ago

* Full year net adjusted income is 55.0 million euros, up 27.7 percent year on year

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.205 euro per share

* Expects for full year 2015 continuing organic growth of revenue and EBITDA for all of divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

