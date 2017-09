March 13 (Reuters) - Synergy Group OJSC :

* Says PENTAGRO HOLDINGS LIMITED divested its 5.09 pct stake in company

* Says NEW MINES CS INVESTMENTS LIMITED increased stake in company to 12.51 pct from 7.42 pct Source text: bit.ly/1BdGTRQ , bit.ly/1GMPQJU

