FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schlatter Industries to forego dividend payment for FY 2014
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 13, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schlatter Industries to forego dividend payment for FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG :

* FY 2014 recorded an order intake of 104.7 million Swiss francs ($104); (2013: 84.0 million Swiss francs)

* FY achieved net sales of 89.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 96.9 million Swiss francs) and had order backlog of 42.2 million Swiss francs at end of year (Dec. 31, 2013: 27.1 million francs)

* Aim is to increase its net sales in coming years and to further improve operating result

* For 2015 no substantial change in demand is expected

* Will propose to forego a dividend payment for 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0046 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.