BRIEF-Schlatter Industries to forego dividend payment for FY 2014

March 13 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG :

* FY 2014 recorded an order intake of 104.7 million Swiss francs ($104); (2013: 84.0 million Swiss francs)

* FY achieved net sales of 89.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 96.9 million Swiss francs) and had order backlog of 42.2 million Swiss francs at end of year (Dec. 31, 2013: 27.1 million francs)

* Aim is to increase its net sales in coming years and to further improve operating result

* For 2015 no substantial change in demand is expected

* Will propose to forego a dividend payment for 2014 financial year