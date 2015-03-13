FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GfK FY 2014 sales decline 2.8 pct to 1.45 bln euros
March 13, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GfK FY 2014 sales decline 2.8 pct to 1.45 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - GfK SE :

* FY 2014 sales declined 2.8 percent to 1.453 billion euros ($1.54 billion)

* FY 2014 consolidated total income improved to 19.4 million euros (previous year: -42.1 million euros)

* Management and the supervisory boards propose a dividend of 0.65 euros per share (previous year: also 0.65 euros per share)

* Focus will continue to be on organic growth in 2015

* Sees FY 2015 adjusted operating income to improve and the margin to rise to somewhere in the range of 12.4 to 12.8 percent

* Aims to outpace the market in 2016 in terms of organic growth

* Aims for a margin of between 14 and 15 percent for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1GLXBA0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
