FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA confirms approach for financial promotions in social media
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA confirms approach for financial promotions in social media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :

* Confirms approach for financial promotions in social media

* Guidance is designed to assist firms in their use of social media and ensure that they are compliant with FCA’s financial promotion requirements

* Firms are reminded that any form of communication (including through social media) is capable of being a financial promotion

* Firms should ensure that their original communication would remain fair, clear and not misleading

* Any communication can be promotion if it includes an invitation or inducement to engage in financial activity

* One way of managing this risk is use of software that enables advertisers to target particular groups very precisely Source text : (bit.ly/1x0Rt3T)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.