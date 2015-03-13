BRIEF-Landi Renzo FY net loss narrows significantly to 1.8 mln euros

March 13 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA :

* Reports full year revenue of 233.2 million euros ($245.65 million), up 5 pct yoy

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 18.3 million euros versus 11 million euros a year ago

* Full net loss is 1.8 million euros versus loss of 25.6 million euros a year ago

* Plans to allocate profit for the year to the extraordinary reserve

* Expects full year 2015 results to be in line with full year 2014 results