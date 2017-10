March 13 (Reuters) - Ratti SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 100.5 million euros ($105.75 million) versus 102.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 7.9 million euros versus 7.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year net income is 2.7 million euros versus 3.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.10 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)