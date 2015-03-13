BRIEF-El En FY 2014 net income jumps to 16.5 million euros

March 13 (Reuters) - El En SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 180 million euros ($188.91 million), up 14.4 pct

* Full year consolidated net income is 16.5 million euros versus 6.1 million euros a year ago

* Full year net income for parent company is 23.5 million euros versus 2 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBIT is 15.3 million euros, up 59.7 percent year on year

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 1 euro per share

* Sees full year 2015 revenue reaching 200 million euros

* Expects for 2015 to improve consolidated EBIT both in absolute terms and as margin on sales with 20 million euros goal said to be ambitious aspiration