FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delticom FY 2014 revenues down 0.8 pct to 501.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delticom FY 2014 revenues down 0.8 pct to 501.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.25 euros per share for 2014

* FY recorded revenues of 501.7 million euros ($528 million) (2013: 505.5 million euros, -0.8 percent)

* FY EBITDA decreased in reporting period by 31.1 percent to 15.3 million euros (2013: 22.2 million euros)

* Due to mild weather in Q4 all over Europe, revenues and EBITDA came in at lower end of range forecasted in November for fiscal year 2014

* FY consolidated net income was 2.9 million euros or 0.24 euros per share (basic; 2013: 0.97 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.