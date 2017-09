BRIEF-Calida Holding FY 2014 net sales doubled to CHF 412.4 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net sales doubled to 412.4 million Swiss francs ($409.94 million) and net income increased to 23.6 million francs

* FY 2014 EBIT after non-recurring costs increased by 29.5 percent from 21.0 million francs to 27.2 million francs

* FY 2014 net income increased from 10.6 million francs year ago to 23.6 million francs

* Sees FY 2015 significantly lower net result, provided that the current monetary situation doesn’t improve significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0060 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)