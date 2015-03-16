FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koza Altin unit signs gold and silver prospecting deal with Medgold Resources
March 16, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Koza Altin unit signs gold and silver prospecting deal with Medgold Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Koza Altin :

* Announces that its unit Koza Ltd. signs deal with Medgold Resources for gold and silver prospecting in Portugal

* The unit will have 55 percent share in joint venture for gold and silver prospecting

* The unit will have option to increase its share in joint venture up to 75 percent

* According to the deal the unit Koza Ltd. will buy 19.31 percent of Medgold Resources capital share for 1.5 million CAD ($1.17 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2768 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
