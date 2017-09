March 16 (Reuters) - Vivid Games SA :

* Acquires 100 percent of its affiliated unit, Rainvest Sp. z o. o. 2 Sp. K. A., with working capital of 50,000 zlotys ($12,700) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)