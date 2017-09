March 16 (Reuters) - Pava OJSC :

* Says Arbitration Court of Altay Republic has declared bankruptcy of the company as liquidated debtor and initiated bankruptcy proceedings for a period of six months

* Court has terminated the powers of the company's liquidator and appointed Sergey Pupkov as bankruptcy trustee