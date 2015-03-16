FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OGK-2 EBITDA to increase up to 10% in 2015 versus 2014 - IFX
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OGK-2 EBITDA to increase up to 10% in 2015 versus 2014 - IFX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - OGK-2 OJSC

* EBITDA is to increase up to 10 pct in 2015 versus 2014 - Interfax cites company representative Vladimir Blokhin as saying at a conference call with investors

* According to Blokhin, such an increase would give the commissioning of new facilities under contracts for supply of power

* Considers paying 2014 dividend of 10-15 pct of net profit - IFX

* The board of directors meeting that will give recommendations on dividend payment is scheduled for the end of April - IFX Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

