BRIEF-Bank Yaroslavich FY 2014 net interest income to RAS of RUB 64.06 mln, up 90.36% YR/YR
March 16, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank Yaroslavich FY 2014 net interest income to RAS of RUB 64.06 mln, up 90.36% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Bank Yaroslavich :

* FY 2014 net interest income to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 64.06 million roubles ($1.03 million) versus 33.65 million roubles year ago

* 2014 fee and commission income to RAS of 12.3 million roubles versus 13.9 million roubles year ago

* Says Tier 1 capital ratio N1.1 as of Jan. 1, 2015 of 12.5 pct versus 16.3 pct as of Jan. 1, 2014

* FY 2014 profit after tax 127.2 million roubles versus 5.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1AvsUrB Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

