BRIEF-SES and Airbus Defence and Space sign strategic partnership

March 16 (Reuters) - SES Sa

* SES press release - SES and Airbus Defence and Space sign strategic partnership agreement to launch new offers to enterprise markets

* SES S.A. and Airbus Defence and Space sign a multi-year multi-transponder agreement to deliver managed satcom services to corporate customers in Africa and globally

Agreement encompasses possibility to expand Ku-band capacity on SES's Astra 2G, Astra 4A and NSS-12 satellites