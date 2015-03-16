FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SES and Airbus Defence and Space sign strategic partnership
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 16, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SES and Airbus Defence and Space sign strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - SES Sa

* SES press release - SES and Airbus Defence and Space sign strategic partnership agreement to launch new offers to enterprise markets

* SES S.A. and Airbus Defence and Space sign a multi-year multi-transponder agreement to deliver managed satcom services to corporate customers in Africa and globally

* Agreement encompasses possibility to expand Ku-band capacity on SES's Astra 2G, Astra 4A and NSS-12 satellites Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1Lj7IiZ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.