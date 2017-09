BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies FY 2014 revenue up 12 pct to CHF 765.6 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG :

* Group orders received totaled 800.0 million Swiss francs ($794.9 million) in 2014 (2013: 706.1 million francs)

* FY 2014 net revenues increased 12 pct to 765.6 million francs (2013: million francs)

* FY 2014 EBITDA came to 81.7 million francs (2013: 68.7 million francs)

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 45.5 million francs (2013: 30.2 million francs); partly positively influenced by exchange rate gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0064 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)