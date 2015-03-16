FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 net result up to CHF 554 thousand
March 16, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 net result up to CHF 554 thousand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(H1 results are based on a statement dating from August 2014 and were issued in error. Full year results can be found under )

March 16 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG :

* Anticipating comparable business development for second half of year

* Prospects of achieving balanced operating result for FY look promising

* H1 net result 554 thousand Swiss francs ($550,805) versus -11.918 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HVbjhM Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

