FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding FY net income down to CHF 50.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding FY net income down to CHF 50.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* Net income of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($50.1 million) in 2014 business year, in line with expectations

* FY property income increased by 11.8 pct to 48.7 million Swiss francs

* Annualised property income rose by 6.9 pct to 49.8 million Swiss francs compared to previous year

* FY operating income decreased to 78.9 million Swiss francs; without revaluation effects, operating income rose by 10.1 pct

* For 2015 business year, HIAG Immobilien is aiming for 5 pct increase in operating income (without revaluation and without acquisitions) and 4 pct increase in property income without acquisitions

* Tax-Free dividends of 3.30 Swiss francs per share from capital repayment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.