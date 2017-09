March 16 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG :

* H1 group revenue increased by 13.6 pct to 2.39 billion euros ($2.52 billion)

* H1 group EBITA increased by 15.5 pct to 229.0 million euros

* H1 underlying fully diluted net profit increased by 6.6 pct to 144.5 million euros