March 16 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* Sees net sales growth of 6 pct year on year, reaching 1.6 billion euros -1.7 billion euros ($1.69 billion - ($1.79 billion) in 2020

* Expects EBITDA growth of 2x sales, doubling 2014 EBITDA by 2020

* Expects to generate a cumulative 350-400 million euros free cash flow over the 6-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)