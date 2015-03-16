FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir says new data on Simeprevir presented
March 16, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir says new data on Simeprevir presented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* New data on Simeprevir presented at the conference of the Asian Pacific association for the study of the liver

* In a phase II study up to 95% cure rates were achieved in HCV genotype (GT)1 infected patients treated with a 3-DAA combination of simeprevir, TMC647055/ritonavir and JNJ-56914845

* In the phase III TIGER study in treatment-naive patients with chronic HCV GT1 infection conducted in China and Korea 89-91% were cured with simeprevir in combination with pegylated interferon (P) and ribavirin (R) for 12 weeks followed by PR for a further 12 or 36 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
