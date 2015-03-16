FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor says to redeem convertible 2017 bonds early
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor says to redeem convertible 2017 bonds early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says Dialog Semiconductor notice of early redemption of US$201,000,000 1 per cent convertible bonds due 2017

* Says has exercised its option to redeem all outstanding bonds on 5 May 2015

* Says Citibank n.a., London branch ( paying and conversion agent) will today despatch an optional redemption notice to all holders of bonds

* Says as an alternative to redemption of bonds, bondholders have option under conditions to exchange bonds for ordinary shares

* Says conversion price for holders of bonds is us$29.5717 per ordinary share

* Says maximum number of new ordinary shares that would be issued would be 6,797,039 (which represents 9.56 per cent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

