BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor says to redeem convertible 2017 bonds early

March 16 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says Dialog Semiconductor notice of early redemption of US$201,000,000 1 per cent convertible bonds due 2017

* Says has exercised its option to redeem all outstanding bonds on 5 May 2015

* Says Citibank n.a., London branch ( paying and conversion agent) will today despatch an optional redemption notice to all holders of bonds

* Says as an alternative to redemption of bonds, bondholders have option under conditions to exchange bonds for ordinary shares

* Says conversion price for holders of bonds is us$29.5717 per ordinary share

* Says maximum number of new ordinary shares that would be issued would be 6,797,039 (which represents 9.56 per cent)