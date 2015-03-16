BRIEF-Rare Holdings H1 headline profit 0.3 mln rand vs loss of 3.6 mln rand

March 16 (Reuters) - Rare Holdings Ltd

* Gross profit increased by 22.6 pct

* For 6 months ended Dec 31 net profit of r0.3m compared to a r3.6m loss in comparative period

* Revenue for six months ended Dec. 31 increased by 58.4 pct to r215.9m (2013: r136.3m)

* No dividend was declared for period.

* EBITDA of r6.9m was realized during period (2013: r8.4m)

* Started to diversify client base and management is of opinion that there are sufficient other positive prospects that will compensate for decline in petrochemical market

* Headline profit for six-month period increased to r0.3m (2013 loss: r3.6m)