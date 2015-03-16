FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sorin FY revenue at EUR 746.9 million, up 3.4% year on year
#Healthcare
March 16, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sorin FY revenue at EUR 746.9 million, up 3.4% year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sorin SpA :

* FY revenue at 746.9 million euros ($787.76 million), up 3.4 pct year on year

* FY adjusted net profit 55.1 million euros versus 60.8 million euros year ago

* Says adjusted net profit included a 5.3 million euros impact from New Ventures and reflected a 10 million euros unfavorable foreign exchange effect

* Sees growth in 2015 revenue of between 4 pct - 6 pct versus 2014 figure

* Expects full year 2015 net profit substantially in line with 2014

* For Q1 2015 expects revenue to grow 2-3 pct over the same period of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9481 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

