FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cube ITG to pay for Itmed in its own series B1 shares
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 16, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cube ITG to pay for Itmed in its own series B1 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Resolves to issue 754,800 new series B1 shares of an issue price of 5 zlotys per share via private offer

* New series B1 shares will be offered to shareholder of Itmed Sp. z o.o. as payment for call 2 option for Itmed shares in amount of 3.8 million zlotys ($975,740) Source text for Eikon:

* Announced it has three call options to buy up to 100 percent of Itmed on Dec. 15, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8945 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.