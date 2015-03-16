BRIEF-Cube ITG to pay for Itmed in its own series B1 shares

March 16 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Resolves to issue 754,800 new series B1 shares of an issue price of 5 zlotys per share via private offer

* New series B1 shares will be offered to shareholder of Itmed Sp. z o.o. as payment for call 2 option for Itmed shares in amount of 3.8 million zlotys ($975,740) Source text for Eikon:

* Announced it has three call options to buy up to 100 percent of Itmed on Dec. 15, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

