BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces offering of 19.9 mln shares
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd announces offering of 19.9 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Delta Lloyd to launch equity offering

* Announces offering of 19.9 mln new ordinary shares via an accelerated bookbuild transaction, which will be launched immediately

* Intends to use proceeds to further reinforce its solvency position in light of various uncertainties still associated with Solvency II

* Issued ordinary shares will be eligible for 2014 final dividend

* Closing of book is expected tomorrow before NYSE Euronext Amsterdam and NYSE Euronext Brussels markets open, subject to possible acceleration

* Morgan Stanley is acting as sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner for offering

* ABN Amro bank is acting as joint bookrunner for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
